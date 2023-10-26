Helsinki budget | Helsinki plans to speed up the construction of the new light rail “Viima”.

New The light rail from Viik to Malm has no decision on implementation and financing in Helsinki. However, in the current week’s budget negotiations, the Viikin–Malmi light rail will emerge as the biggest public transport project in Helsinki in the coming decade.

The new trolley project goes by the working name “Viima”.

“Viima” should be started because Ore field i.e. a new residential area is starting to rise in the area of ​​the former Malmi airport. Without smooth public transport, everyday life would be tedious for the planned approximately 25,000 residents.

“Knowing what kind of public transport goes there affects the attractiveness of a new residential area,” says the deputy mayor responsible for the urban environment Anni Sinnemäki (green).

Running this week, Helsinki’s leading politicians will discuss next year’s budget.

It appears from the budget base of the office holders that the Viikin–Malmi light rail would cost a total of approximately 270 million euros in the years 2024–2033, and the trams approximately 60.8 million euros.

The light rail would be the single most expensive public transport project of the projects starting in the next ten years in Helsinki. Only the construction of the Koskela tram depot with around 269 million euros compares to it.

In total, approximately 1,400 million euros have been reserved for the investments of Kaupunkilikenne oy for the years 2024–2033.

In budget processing it is possible for politicians to schedule the financing of the new light rail.

When funding was allocated in the budget, the next step would be to make an actual decision on the implementation of the expressway at the beginning of the year.

“The Viikin–Malmi express train has been with us as a mal planning projectbut there is no decision on its implementation yet,” says Sinnemäki.

Mal refers to financial negotiations between cities and the state regarding land use, residential construction and transport projects. Mal negotiations are getting up to speed in late autumn.

Viikin–Malmin The light rail would be the next new light rail project after the Vantaa light rail, which the state would finance in the capital region.

According to Sinnemäki, Helsinki aims for the state to pay at least 30 percent of the cost of the new light rail. Funding new public transport is the state’s equivalent of cities producing new housing.

Previous governments have emphasized the production of affordable housing. According to Sinnemäki, the current government prefers “a market price, but even for this government, housing production is important”.

“In other municipalities, the state finances road projects. That’s why it’s fair that the state also participates in public transport projects in urban areas,” says Sinnemäki.

Actually The construction of the Viikin–Malmi light rail line would start in 2028. In contrast, the actual construction of the West Helsinki tram lines will start next year.

2.9 million euros have been set aside for the tramways of West Helsinki in the office holders’ budget base for next year. The price of the project is estimated at 159 million euros.

Helsinki’s budget will be finally approved by the city council in November.