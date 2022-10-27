Helsinki budget | Helsinki is taking out hundreds of millions more euros in loans

Helsinki plans to take out an additional loan of 449 million euros for the next few years.

Helsinki the city needs significantly more loan money to cover its expenses. Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) budget proposal for 2023 was published on Thursday.

If its guidelines are implemented, the city’s loan portfolio will increase by one and a half times the level at the end of 2021 in the next few years. In total, the city’s loan portfolio would increase by 449 million euros.

The city’s loan portfolio at the end of 2021 was 913 million euros, or 1,386 euros per inhabitant. At the end of next year, the loan would be 996 million euros (1,489 euros per inhabitant) and at the end of 2024 1,184 million euros (1,752 euros/inhabitant).

Helsinki operating expenses are increased by investments in the development of services. At the same time, tax revenue growth is on an exceptionally uncertain basis.

The reason for this is the financial changes caused by the reform of social, health and rescue services and the uncertainty of the international economy in the coming years.

Mayor Vartiainen does not consider the growing loan burden to be dramatic.

“I consider these loan amounts manageable enough that I am not too worried about this. It would be a different matter if we were a pretending municipality or city,” says Vartiainen.

He reminds that Helsinki is a growing city, which is now investing a lot in transport infrastructure, housing and service network investments.

“This is such a forward fall of a growing city. We are constantly making innovations to improve long-term sustainability. The growth of the city requires investments. In order to get people here, we have to have apartments and infrastructure.”

The guard says that he believes that Helsinki will be able to keep its economy in balance as it grows bigger and bigger.

“It is true that you have to be vigilant. Debt per inhabitant, which has decreased in recent years, is now on the rise.”

Vartiainen still considers the city’s finances “tolerable” and its results “quite reasonable”.

“Of course, all budget results are compromises that show different spending pressures. We have stayed within the financial rules that the council has set for us.”

Read more: Helsinki promises 10 million euros for the benefits and rewards of its personnel

Read more: Helsinki is moving against the current, when budget solutions have been moved behind closed doors