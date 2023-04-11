Helsinki | Bonfires were burned in the “end of the world” houses in Mellunmäki

A bonfire had been lit in the basement of the demolition house on Pallaskentie.

Helsinki There was a fire in the basement of the Mellunmäki demolition house on Pallasentie on Tuesday evening. The fire was small and has already been extinguished.

Firefighter on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Juuso Punnonen says that a bonfire had been made in the basement of the demolished house, where garbage had been burned. There is no information about the authors.

According to Punnonen, although there were some people around the demolished houses at the time of the incident, the fire did not pose any real danger to bystanders. Punnonen says that the biggest danger was caused by the people who made the campfire.

The rescue service received the task at 20:20, and the first unit was on the scene five minutes after that.

The fire was extinguished quickly. At around 21 o’clock, the ventilation work was no longer underway.

Mellunmäki numerous problems appeared in the demolition houses during Easter.

Places have been broken into in houses, things have been thrown out of the window and fires have been set. The unrest has worried the residents of the area.

On Monday, a resident described the landscape of the abandoned block to HS’s reporter as the “end of the world” atmosphere.