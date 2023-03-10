Helsinki | An apartment in Koskela is on fire, the fire is causing traffic problems

The alarm about the fire came at around 14:10 on Friday afternoon.

in Helsinki Koskela is burning in an apartment on Oulunkyläntie, the rescue service of the city of Helsinki says on Twitter.

The rescue service says at around 14:30 on Friday afternoon that a full fire phase is underway.

So far, there is no information about personal injuries, the resident had left the apartment on his own, the rescue service says.

According to the rescue service, a dog has been rescued from the apartment.

The fire causes inconvenience to traffic on Oulunkyläntie. Helsinki police tweeted at 2:50 p.m. that Oulunkyläntie is closed between Kotoniityntie and Kunnalliskodintie due to a fire.

HS news manager who happened to be there Marko Hämäläinen according to the fire, smoke is spreading heavily.

“There are at least six fire engines, and the road is blocked by the seventh fire engine. The crane extinguishes the fire, no flames are visible, but the smoke is thick. The entire Oulunkyläntie is closed,” he says.

The rescue service says around 15:15 on Twitter that the smoke is spreading to the surrounding area. The rescue service advises to close the ventilation and windows if necessary.

In Koskela there is a fire in the building.

At first, according to the rescue service, there were seven rescue units, fire trucks, a lifting platform and a tank unit at the site. An airplane is used to help extinguish the fire, the rescue service says.

At around 3 p.m., the rescue service said they called additional units to the scene.

The rescue service tweeted the thermal camera image taken by the drone on Friday afternoon.

Correction 10.3. 3:11 p.m.: The news previously talked about Oulunkylä. The fire is in Koskela.