Helsinki | Alppilaa wants more apartments for more than 700 people – This is what the disputed plan looks like now

New apartments are planned for 750 residents. There are jobs for four blocks.

Alppila the disputed plan change of the northern parts has changed during the preparation. The focus of construction is now on the block between the track and Savonkatu, around Pasila elementary school.

Residents of the nearby area have criticized the initial plans for fragmenting the rocky areas on the east side of Savonkatu.

Savonkatu, which cuts through the area, will change from a four-lane thoroughfare for car traffic to a two-lane park street. The spectacular rock areas of Alppila have been combined into a unified green area, on the west and south edges of which the new residential buildings are located.

On the southern edge of the area, the real estate company that owns Alppitalo wants to demolish the house and replace it with a residential block. The western part of Alppitalo’s plot has been connected to the park area.

The rocks are not removed from the side of Saimaankatu or Porvoonkatu, but construction is limited to the side of Savonkatu and Karjalankatu.

Savonkatu the change from the entrance road for car traffic to an inner-city street is made possible by the renewed Veturitie, to which the north-south car traffic passing through Pasila is directed.

The tallest apartment buildings will rise at the intersection of Aleksis Kive street. A 12-story building is coming next to the railway and a 9-story building is coming to the armpit of Savonkatu.

Four office blocks, two residential blocks and an underground parking facility are planned for the area. New homes will be built for approximately 750 residents.

We want to develop high-quality park areas, focused on walking and emphasizing local identity.

The urban environment board will discuss the plan change on Tuesday next week.

From the cliffs of Alppila, a view opens to the southwest towards Savonkatu.

Correction on September 17 at 11:32: The article previously wrote about Karjalantie and Aleksis Kivi road. The names of the roads are Karjalankatu and Aleksis Kive katu.