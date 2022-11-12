Helsinki | Additional money for daycare training was denied a week after the emergency meeting

Helsinki got a wet rag on its face from the state: the ministry quietly removed funding from the education where daycare workers are trained.

Helsinki the university does not receive additional funding for additional positions for early childhood education teachers or for conversion training, with which, for example, nannies could supplement their education.

The university received the negative decision a week after the Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (Kesk) organized an emergency meeting about the acute staff shortage in early childhood education.

The Ministry of Education and Culture justifies the negative decision by the fact that there are no funds for the project.

Rector of the University of Helsinki Sari Lindblom admits to being confused.

“Why organize an emergency meeting, if you don’t even intend to provide the tools for a solution?”

University applied for a total of 10 million euros in funding a year ago in December, which could have been used to organize vocational training for a total of 700 early childhood educators.

Of these, 300 places had been thought to be allocated to the master’s program, where the funding of the previously granted additional places has already been partially cut off. It was thought that there would be 240 Finnish-language training places and 60 Swedish-language ones.

Funds had been applied for conversion training for a total of 400 training places: 320 for Finnish-language and 80 for Swedish-language teaching.

“It was already confusing that we didn’t receive an answer to our application before the emergency meeting. It’s even stranger that a week after the emergency meeting, the application is rejected,” Lindblom wonders.

Early childhood education staff shortage has been a problem in all big cities for a long time. A few years ago, Finnish universities made a joint initiative in the direction of the ministry about conversion education that takes place mainly online.

“We designed the program so that people could complete the training in their own kindergarten,” says Lindblom.

When this initiative was canceled due to a lack of funds, the University of Helsinki tried alone to find funding that would ease the labor shortage, especially in the capital region.

Based on the research, students typically find work in their place of study.

“The fear is that the ministry will try to push responsibility for basic education onto the responsibility of the regions. It has previously been communicated from there that cities could order more training from universities. But is it the responsibility of cities to organize basic training in the field”, asks Lindblom.

Capital region the civil service management exceptionally organized a press conference on the early childhood education personnel crisis at the beginning of November.

Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) said that cities would immediately hire 2,200 employees if qualified staff were available.

The need for employees is increasing to 6,000 people by 2030.

According to Vartiainen, the state should intervene in the provision of education, because according to him, the number of education places is not sufficient in relation to the population of the area.

Helsinki Deputy Mayor for Education and Training Nasima Razmyar (sd) is surprised by the ministry’s policy.

“Frankly speaking, this is a huge disappointment. A completely different picture of the situation has been given in the speeches. Crisis meetings have been held and Helsinki’s very difficult situation in terms of staff availability has been identified, but now the actions do not correspond to them.”

For example, in recent years, Stadi Vocational College has applied for permission to train nannies, but the Ministry of Education and Culture has not granted it.

Minister Petri Honkonen justifies the decision by the fact that the increase of training places alone does not solve the problem, because almost half of the early childhood education teachers move to other positions.

“Employers, cities and municipalities must take care of the attractiveness of the industry so that the employees we train stay in the industry,” he says.

“Education numbers do not solve this if, for example, early childhood education teachers cannot afford to live in the capital region due to their salary.”

What was the idea of ​​a spectacular crisis meeting if the ministry has no real will to solve the crisis? Was this already election campaigning and voter fishing?

“In our opinion, it was better to have a discussion at the same table than to say words in public, as is being done here again.”

Honkonen says that he has made a supplementary proposal to next year’s state budget that the increased level of starting places in early childhood education would be financed with a good six million euros.