Helsinki | Additional construction is planned for Landboho

If the plans come true, detached houses, semi-detached houses and terraced houses will be built in Landboho.

Helsinki Additional construction is planned for Landbo’s small house area.

The Landbo area, located north of Porvoonväylä in Ultuna, Östersundom, which is the subject of additional construction, currently has less than 700 residents. The population of the area has decreased.

The aim of the additional construction is that the area has a sufficient population base to organize and maintain daycare and school services as well as public transport and commercial services.

Land boho detached houses and semi-detached houses and terraced houses are planned to be built.

Detached house and semi-detached housing would be concentrated in the area’s current detached house area. Townhouse living, on the other hand, would be concentrated in the southern parts of the planning area, close to the existing townhouses.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Helsinki City Environment Board will discuss the planning principles of the Landbo small house area.

After the approval of the planning principles, the planning of the area continues as the preparation of the site plan amendment proposal.

The goal is that development in accordance with planning principles can be realized during the 2020s.

