Helsinki | Acting as a drug courier brought the man an unconditional prison sentence of more than two years

The man transported forward a 3.5 kilogram batch of marijuana and tried to transport a marijuana batch of more than 8.5 kilograms.

As a drug courier the man who acted received an unconditional prison sentence at the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Roope Aleksi Kotilainen received a proposed prison sentence of two years and two months at the Helsinki Court of Appeal after transporting a 3.5 kilogram batch of marijuana. He also tried to transport 8.62 kilograms of marijuana, but was caught. The events also brought conditional imprisonment to the men born in 2001 and 2002 who helped him.

The events started in July 2021 in Helsinki. At that time, Kotilainen picked up a package containing a 3.5 kilogram batch of marijuana from the pick-up point of a courier company located in the Herttoniemi shopping center, as he had agreed with another person, and transported it to Tuusula. In Tuusula, Kotilainen still handed over the lot. He received at least 550 euros as a reward for his procedure.

A native had also agreed to pick up, transport and hand over the 8.62 kilogram batch of marijuana for a fee with the same person as for the 3.5 kilogram batch of marijuana.

Kotilainen, a man born in 2001 and a man born in 2002 drove around the same time in July 2021 in a car used by Kotilainen to the pick-up point of the courier company in Market in North The Hague to pick up the packages containing the narcotic batch with the intention of transporting and handing them over.

The resident was waiting in the car when the man born in 2001 and 2002 went to the pick-up point to pick up the shipment.

In order to receive the packages, the men had sent the full name of a man born in 2001 to the client. However, the agent of the courier company refused to hand over the packages because they have not been able to present the necessary code number.

The men used phone messages to request a code number from the client, but did not receive the number. After that, the men left the place.

Homegrown men born in 2001 and 2002 returned to the pick-up point after about an hour to try again to get hold of the shipment.

This time A local and a man born in 2001 shopped at the pick-up point while the man born in 2002 waited in the car.

The packages were handed over to them after they had managed to obtain a power of attorney from the client.

The customs authority finally caught Kotilainen and the men born in 2001 and 2002 in front of the market. Customs seized the packages containing the marijuana batch.

The events brought Roope Aleksi Kotilainen an unconditional prison sentence of two years and six months at the Helsinki District Court for two serious drug crimes.

A man born in 2001 was sentenced to two years in prison for a serious drug crime. A man born in 2002 was sentenced to one year and eight months of unconditional imprisonment for a drug crime.

The men were sentenced to compensation of 80 euros each and jointly and severally to compensation of 80 euros to the state.

The men appealed their sentences to the Court of Appeal.

Helsinki the court of appeal slightly reduced the men’s sentences. The Court of Appeal sentenced Kotilainen to an unconditional prison sentence of two years and two months.

The man born in 2001 was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of one year and eight months. The man born in 2002 was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of one year and six months.

The men were also jointly and severally sentenced to reimburse the state 100 euros for the cost of proof in the Court of Appeal.

You can apply for permission to change the judgment of the Court of Appeal from the Supreme Court.

