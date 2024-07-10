Helsinki | A tram and a car collided on Pitkälläsilla

Helsinki|The collision between a tram and a car caused a traffic problem on Pitkälläsilla. Serious personal injuries were avoided.

Tram and a car crashed in Helsinki on Pitkälläsilla early Wednesday evening. According to the police, the report about the accident came a little before six thirty.

No one was seriously injured in the accident, and the two people in the car got out of the car on their own, the Helsinki police say.

However, traffic has been affected by the accident. Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was there Jussi Niemeläinen says that at around six thirty all traffic away from the center stopped. The reason seemed to be that the bus could not turn due to the accident from Pitkältäsilla to John Stenberg beach.

Since January, buses leaving from Rautatientori have taken a special route in Hakaniemi. Buses pass through John Stenberg beach before the Hakaniemi stops due to the Kruunusilto tramway works.

According to Niemeläinen, the passenger car involved in the accident was a taxi that had been turning left at the northern end of Pitkänsilla.

Peninsular was traveling in a tram that was traveling behind the tram that collided with it. Passengers had been advised to get off the tram due to the stoppage of traffic.

Around 5:40 p.m., the police were told that the traffic problem would be over in less than ten minutes. According to the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) disruption bulletin, the accident will affect tram traffic until 6:30 p.m.