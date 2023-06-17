Helsinki | A summer terrace will be opened on the edge of Senate Square

Senate Square had a terrace last time in the pandemic year 2020.

Senate Square The summer terrace of the adjacent Torikorttelei will open on the edge of Senate Square in July.

Four different restaurants will operate on the summer terrace. There are a total of 410 customer places.

The summer terrace is an extension of the restaurants’ terrace, i.e. the restaurants located next to Senate Square extend their terrace areas to the edge of the square on the other side of Aleksanterinkatu.

“Now, when Torikortteleiten’s own restaurants are the operators, there is no need to build substantial infrastructure on the market, but the terrace can use the adjacent restaurants’ own kitchens, as well as toilets and social facilities,” says the CEO of Helsingin Kaupunktilat Oy Peggy Bauer town’s in the bulletin.

According to the city, the goal is that construction work on the summer terrace will begin on July 3 and the terrace will be opened on July 7. The terrace is supposed to be open until August 27.

To the Senate Square was attempted to create a large terrace for this summer, but no suitable candidate registered for the city’s tender. Project fell down also in 2022. According to the city, the projects collapsed due to the high cost of infrastructure construction.