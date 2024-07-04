Thursday, July 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | A sewer pipe came to the surface in front of Lauttasaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | A sewer pipe came to the surface in front of Lauttasaari
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The sewer pipe can be dangerous for shipping in the area.

Gulf of Finland the coast guard warns the message service X about a sewage pipe that has surfaced in front of Helsinki’s Lauttasaari. The pipeline is located between Lauttasaari and Tiirasaari.

The pipeline may be dangerous to shipping in the area.

“Approximately 20 meters of sewer pipe and weights have risen to the surface. The Coast Guard urges those moving in the area to be careful,” says the Coast Guard in its message.

#Helsinki #sewer #pipe #surface #front #Lauttasaari

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]