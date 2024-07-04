Helsinki | A sewer pipe came to the surface in front of Lauttasaari

Helsinki|The sewer pipe can be dangerous for shipping in the area.

Gulf of Finland the coast guard warns the message service X about a sewage pipe that has surfaced in front of Helsinki’s Lauttasaari. The pipeline is located between Lauttasaari and Tiirasaari.

The pipeline may be dangerous to shipping in the area.

“Approximately 20 meters of sewer pipe and weights have risen to the surface. The Coast Guard urges those moving in the area to be careful,” says the Coast Guard in its message.