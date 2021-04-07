Helsinki | A record 5,600 citizen comments were left on Elielinaukio’s plans, and they are not commendable – “Every comment is read,” promises the city

The jury will decide the fate of the competition in June.

Elielinaukion complementary construction near the main railway station will stimulate the minds of citizens.

By the deadline, a total of 5,630 comments had been made on the Helsinki Tell Your Service service about the new construction agreed on the site of the current bus station.

In the record-breaking feedback stream, the ideas of just five different design teams were not praised. The majority of statements condemned the construction project as too great, and shady plantings, street cafes and a market square were welcomed into the square.

The high level of feedback is partly explained by the fact that comments with the same content have been left on all five proposals. “As a comment on all the proposals, I suggest that none of them be implemented,” says one respondent.

In the following At this stage, the city will compile a summary of the comments for use by the competition jury and zoning.

“Yes, every comment is read, and the compilation is also published,” says the lead architect Perttu Pulkka from the urban environment industry.

The jury of the design competition aims to select the winner in June, but according to Pulkka, if necessary, another round of the competition can be organized.

“In any case, further planning is promised. None of the proposals are ready yet, ”says Pulkka.

The architecture competition was organized as an invitation competition, which was attended by Anttinen Oiva Architects, who designed the Kaisa Library of the University of Helsinki, JKMM Architects, who was responsible for the design of the Amos Rex Museum, and a consortium of C&J and K2S.

Foreign offices are represented by the Dutch MVRDV, which has won numerous awards, and the Norwegian Snøhetta, designed by the Norwegian National Opera.

The most public comments disapprove of the amount of construction. The new building of about 40,000 square meters will rise to the height of the neighboring buildings.

“The size of the building came into the competition program with the idea that the building would be feasible,” Pulkka sums up.

Building a city center on top of an underground parking garage is technically demanding, and also expensive. Building the park desired by the residents would also be difficult for the same reason, as there would be quite a bit of space left at the roots of the big trees.

To the political for the test The additional construction of Elielinaukio will not be available until next autumn at the earliest, when the Urban Environment Board will be able to decide on the start of town planning and a possible land reservation. Ultimately, the fate of the change of formula will be decided by the city council.

The competition was organized by Elielinaukio Development Oy together with the City of Helsinki. The fully Finnish development company consists of the area’s property owners Ilmarinen, OP-Vuokratuotto, VR, SOK, Exilion Real Estate and Evata Partners, which specializes in real estate development and investment.