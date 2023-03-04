Helsinki | A public sauna is planned for Seurasaari

A new public sauna is being planned for Seurasaari, which would also take into account accessibility and gender diversity.

To Seurasaari a new public sauna is being planned. The Helsinki City Environment Board proposes that a place be reserved for the Seurasauna project in the Seurasaari swimming pool area.

The people of Helsinki are behind the project Katja Ojala and Anna Talasniemi and the Seurasauna association they founded.

They dream of finally getting a working, warm sauna on the museum island.

“There are enough of those cold ones there,” laughs Ojala.

The idea of ​​Seurasaari’s sauna started to smolder already in 2001, when the two met each other while they were both working as guides on the island in the summer. At that time, they were saddened that there were only historical saunas available for tourists interested in sauna culture, in which, of course, you could not bathe.

Really planning for the sauna started in 2018. Ojala and Talasniemi went for morning coffee to talk about sauna entrepreneurship.

“Since then, we have been slowly developing the idea, and in 2021 we participated in the city’s search for a sauna site,” says Ojala.

At that time, the Seurasauna project came in close second to a restaurant entrepreneur operating in Seurasaari. However, the entrepreneur withdrew from the project, and now Seurasauna got a new chance.

Searching for a sauna place preliminary plans were made for Seurasauna’s appearance, but now we are moving with a clean slate.

The city’s agenda shows that the Seurasauna project could plan a sauna building of approximately 130 square meters in the area. The exact location in the swimming pool area has not yet been determined.

According to Talasniemi, the design of the future sauna wants to take into account accessibility and the diversity of genders.

“The planning process aims to map, for example, the challenges experienced by trans people in public saunas. We are looking for concrete space solutions that would enable saunas for others who deviate from physical norms,” ​​says Talasniemi.

Together design is anyway at the center of the project.

Ojala and Talasniemi hope to involve as many different people as possible in the planning.

“In addition to that, we welcome all sauna patrons,” advises Ojala.

The financing of the project is still open. Ojala and Talasniemi are individuals whose sauna hobby has, according to them, become quite serious. Currently, the sauna project is being worked on on a volunteer basis.

According to Talasniemi, one option is crowdfunding.

“The purpose is that the operation is ecologically, culturally and socially sustainable. In addition to that, it must also be financially sustainable,” says Talasniemi.

It is planned to establish a small cafe and shop in connection with the sauna, where you can find carefully selected products.

A place was reserved for a public sauna in the Seurasaari swimming pool area last year. Now the implementers are changing.

Its in addition, the Seurasauna project plan mentions “activities related to the sauna tradition”.

Talasniemi, who is familiar with sauna traditions, says that it can be, for example, a “caring bath”, where baths made from different types of wood are used.

In addition to public shifts, Seurasauna would also offer the possibility of private shifts and events.

Swimming is also possible all year round, when you are by the sea. Currently, the swimming pool is the city’s beach in the summer, which is a nudist beach five days a week. During the winter season, winter swimming activities are organized at the swimming pool.

The urban environment committee will discuss the area reservation at its meeting on Tuesday next week.