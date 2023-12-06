Helsinki | A person was caught under the bus in Taka-Töölö

According to the rescue service, the person was trapped under the front of the bus.

One person was taken to the hospital to be checked after he was hit by a bus in Helsinki’s Taka-Töölö after four o’clock on Wednesday.

“There was a person stuck or slipped under the bus. It was under the bow,” says the fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Sami Lappalainen for HS.

The rescue service says that the traffic accident happened on Mechelininkatu. Traffic at the scene was interrupted for some time after the accident.

According to Lappalainen, the rescue service got the patient free from under the bus, and he was transported to the hospital for examination. The patient was awake when the emergency services got him free, says Lappalainen.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. At five o’clock, the rescue service did not assess what the conditions were like at the scene.