Helsinki | A person shot a gun at the Tennis Palace, the police are investigating the murder as attempted murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2023
in World Europe
The police arrested the person at the scene.

in Helsinki There was a shooting incident in Kamppi on Monday evening, the police say in a press release. No one was injured in the situation.

The Helsinki police tell HS that the shooting took place near the Tennispalatsi.

Before nine in the evening, the police received a report about a person who fired a gun. The police arrested the person who used the weapon at the scene. The police tell HS that the situation was over quickly, and no bystanders were in danger.

The police are investigating the incident as attempted murder.

