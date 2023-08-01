Tuesday, August 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | A person moving around with a bullet gun caused a big police operation in the nuclear center

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | A person moving around with a bullet gun caused a big police operation in the nuclear center

The emergency center received information about a person who was in the restaurant with a gun.

Several police patrols participated in a police operation at the corner of Mikonkatu and Keskuskatu in the heart of Helsinki on Tuesday around dusk.

The Helsinki police say that the emergency center had received information about a person seen in the restaurant who had a gun in his possession.

The police caught up with the person who was the subject of the report. The weapon turned out to be a ball gun.

#Helsinki #person #moving #bullet #gun #caused #big #police #operation #nuclear #center

See also  “Frila” platforms must improve to guarantee decent work
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Today’s VinciCasa extraction Tuesday 1 August 2023: winning numbers

Today's VinciCasa extraction Tuesday 1 August 2023: winning numbers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result