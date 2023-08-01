Helsinki | A person moving around with a bullet gun caused a big police operation in the nuclear center

The emergency center received information about a person who was in the restaurant with a gun.

Several police patrols participated in a police operation at the corner of Mikonkatu and Keskuskatu in the heart of Helsinki on Tuesday around dusk.

The Helsinki police say that the emergency center had received information about a person seen in the restaurant who had a gun in his possession.

The police caught up with the person who was the subject of the report. The weapon turned out to be a ball gun.