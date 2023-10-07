Helsinki | A passenger car caught fire in Käpylä

The cause of the fire remained unclear.

Sedan caught fire in Helsinki’s Käpylä on Saturday afternoon.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire in Koskelantie at around 1:30 p.m. The engine compartment of the passenger car had caught fire while driving.

“There were flames under the hood when we arrived,” says the fire chief Petri Kituniemi From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The fire department extinguished the fire quickly. It was a car with a diesel engine. According to Kituniemi, the situation was over quickly, and the fire did not cause much harm to traffic or bystanders.

The cause of the fire remained unclear. Kituniemi says that in many similar cases, the cause of the fire is a fault in the fuel supply or some kind of short circuit.