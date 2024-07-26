Helsinki | A one-hundred-meter tower block is being built in the historical area in Pasila – Animation shows what kind of shadow it would cast

The silhouette of the historically valuable area will be given a new lease of life if the building plans are realized.

If the plans for the future of Pasila Konepaja were realized as they are, it would completely revolutionize the look of the area.

The historic red-brick engineering buildings would be flanked by a modern tower block over 100 meters high.

HS’s animation shows how additional construction would change the look of the area and what kind of shadow the tower block would cast on the neighborhood.