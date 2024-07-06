Helsinki | A man was moving in the center of Helsinki with a plastic bullet gun

Helsinki|According to the police, the situation did not pose a threat to outsiders.

The man moved on Saturday morning in the center of Helsinki with a plastic bullet gun.

There has been no threat to outsiders from the situation, Inspector Ville Niskanen Tells about the police in Helsinki.

The man was spotted during a patrol, Niskanen says. However, according to him, the plastic bullet gun has not been the primary reason why the police have paid attention to the man.

“The weapon has not been visible when the police have taken action,” says Niskanen.

Due to the protection of privacy, Niskanen does not comment on why the police paid attention to the man in the first place.

The man was taken to the police station. The case is being investigated as a violation of public order, which can result in fines.