Helsinki | A heavy raindrop fell from the facade of the new student building

Helsinki|The owner of the hotel building says that they are currently investigating the cause of the fall of the mulberry tree.

NH Collection On Saturday, a murika fell from the wall of the Helsinki Grand Hansa hotel. HS reader Riku Karppinen was there when the pebble had just fallen.

Karppinen estimates that the murika weighs more than a hundred kilograms and is half a meter by a meter in size.

According to him, the murikka had fallen on the hotel’s ramp.

“There were stairs next to it. There was no accessible route. If I had been in traffic with a baby stroller, I would have had to detour further.”

The rescue service cordoned off the area, says Karppinen.

Murikka fell from the row under the window.

Hotel operates in the premises of the New University Hall. The property is owned by the Ylva group of the student union of the University of Helsinki.

Ylva’s real estate manager Ville Vaarala says that they are currently investigating the cause of the fall of the mulberry tree. According to him, one possible reason could be that there are a lot of construction sites nearby where blasting is done.

Grand Hansa Hotel opened in May after extensive renovation.

However, according to Vaarala, it is an old facade that has not been included in the scope of the renovation that has just been completed.

At the moment, according to him, the most important thing is to prevent further damage.

“Let’s make sure that nothing else gets leaked,” he says.

Danger can’t say yet whether the wall needs to be supported with something, for example, so that it doesn’t crumble further.

“Once the matter is resolved, we will act accordingly.”

He says that the situation will be clarified “hopefully during today”.

The incident does not affect the hotel’s operation in any way, says the hotel’s marketing and communications manager Annica Holmberg for HS.