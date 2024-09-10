Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Helsinki | A fire in an apartment building in Kamppi, traffic is affected by the rescue work

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2024
World Europe
Helsinki | A fire in an apartment building in Kamppi, traffic is affected by the rescue work
Rescue work causes traffic problems on Ruoholahdenkatu in Kamppi.

Helsinki There was a fire in the apartment in Kamppi after four in the afternoon, the Helsinki Rescue Service informs. Eight emergency services units were called to the scene.

By half past five, the initial fire had been put out and the ventilation of the apartment started. The rescue service is checking the neighboring premises.

At half past five in the afternoon, the rescue service announced that the extinguishing works are causing traffic problems on Ruoholahdenkatu. Ruoholahdenkatu has one lane open between Abrahaminkatu and Albertinkatu.

