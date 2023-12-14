Thursday, December 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsinki | A deceased person was found on a Viking Line ship

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | A deceased person was found on a Viking Line ship

The matter is being investigated to determine the cause of death.

Viking Linen A dead person was found on a ship in Helsinki on Thursday, the Helsinki Police Department says.

The police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death and are not saying more about it at the moment.

The task came to the police at around eight in the evening. The ship was at the Katajanokka terminal at the time. According to the police, the task slightly delayed the ship's departure to Tallinn.

He was the first to tell about the incident Evening newspaper.

#Helsinki #deceased #person #Viking #Line #ship

See also  Reader's Opinion | The wine discussion must be based on knowledge and not guesswork
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Volcanic wines do not smell of sulfur and other clichés that Worldcanic demolishes

Volcanic wines do not smell of sulfur and other clichés that Worldcanic demolishes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result