Monday, August 14, 2023
Helsinki | A dead person was found in Helsinki’s Violanpuisto

August 14, 2023
Helsinki | A dead person was found in Helsinki’s Violanpuisto

The police have isolated the place of discovery and are investigating the case.

Helsinki A dead person has been found in Violanpuisto, says the Helsinki Police Command Center.

On Monday afternoon, the police received a report about a dead person found in Violanpuisto in the Hermann district.

The police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the incident on the spot.

“There are still patrols there,” the command center tells HS around 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

According to a reader’s tip received by HS, five police cars would have been there around 2:30 p.m.

Told about it earlier MTV News.

