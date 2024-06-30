Helsinki | A crowd of people overturned a trailer carrying an anti-gay sign on Narinkkator

Helsinki|A group of people overturned a trailer carrying anti-gay slogans on Helsinki’s Narinkkator on Saturday and beat signs with skateboards on Saturday.

Crowd of people overturned a trailer carrying anti-gay slogans and destroyed it with skateboards on Narinkkator on Saturday. Trailer owner Hannu Suomela says that the incident happened on Saturday around six in the evening.

Suomela was his friend Timo Valtonen with on their way to Narinkkatori by car with a trailer, when a group of people came in front of them to stop them.

“A certain rainbow group has been doing this for longer,” says Salmela.

Suomelan claims that the group, among other things, threw cans and lemonade at them and tried to attach rainbow flags around them. The group was able to detach the trailer carrying the signs from the car, although Suomela says he fought back with Valtonen.

Trailer was eventually overthrown by the mob. People beat the fallen sign to pieces with skateboards.

Suomela says she hit her head on the sign quite hard and got a mild concussion, which is why she went to the health center at night.

According to Suomela, Valtonen called the police, about a dozen of whom showed up. They helped us get the trailer up. After that, Suomela says that he repaired his signs and continued his demonstration for another couple of hours.

The signs on the trailer called for the human rights organization Seta to be “out”.

Helsinki Police Department the command center says that the police were called to carry out the task in question at Narinkkator. The police registered a criminal report on the incident itself as an act of damage.

“It is difficult to say how many people participated in the damage. No arrests were made on the spot,” the command center says.

According to the management center, it was a one-car demonstration that had previously been reported to the police.

Finnish according to the topic of the demonstration was “child protection and opposition to the gay agenda”.

“We oppose gay agendas and their emergence in schools. We want to bring out biblical Christian values,” he says.

The trailer’s sign read slogans such as “no homosexuality for children and no churches”, “pride destroys the birth rate” and “homosexuality off TV”.

Hannu Suomela is the deputy councilor for basic Finns in Sastamala city council. Timo Valtonen, who also moved with him, is the deputy councilor for basic Finns in the Vantaa city council.

He was the first to tell about it Evening newspaper.