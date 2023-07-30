Helsinki | A bus and four cars collided on Nordenskiöldinkatu, traffic stopped

A bus and four cars crashed on Nordenskiödinkatu on Sunday afternoon. At least one is taken to the hospital according to the rescue service.

in Helsinki A crash between a bus and four cars occurred on Nordenskiödinkatu on Sunday afternoon, says the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The event location is near the Zoo’s Neste gas station, says the fire marshal on duty Janne Taskinen.

“With these prospects, at least one person will be transported to the hospital,” he said shortly before four o’clock on Sunday.

The rescue service and the police are there. The accident was reported a little before half past four in the afternoon.

Car traffic and tram traffic are stopped towards Pasila on Nordenskiöldinkatu for the time being. The accident scene is being cleared, Taskinen said shortly before four o’clock.

“Traffic will be stopped for about half an hour from now,” he said.

The Helsinki Road Traffic Center announced at 4:00 a.m. that the road is closed to traffic on Nordenskiöldinkatu between Mannerheimintie and Pohjoinen Stadiontie in the eastbound direction.