Helsingin Sanomat | Today HS is published digitally: Read why we keep buying new clothes and more than 60 other things

December 31, 2023
Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed magazine will not be published today on New Year's Day. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

On it you can read a story about why we keep buying new clothes and more than 60 other stories.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day's newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 1 January 2024.

