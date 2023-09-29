Friday, September 29, 2023
Helsingin Sanomat | The HS magazine is published today exceptionally at 7 in the morning

September 29, 2023
Helsingin Sanomat | The HS magazine is published today exceptionally at 7 in the morning

Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

The daily newspaper can be read as usual.

Helsingin Sanomat The magazine is published today, Saturday, exceptionally at seven o’clock in the morning. Näknoislehti’s normal publication time is at two in the morning.

The digital Päivä lehti can be read normally from two in the morning. You can read the browser version of Päivä lehti from this link.

In the HS application, you can find Päivän lehten in the Newspapers menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

