Helsingin Sanomat The contents of the Saturday supplement will become part of the renewed Thursday supplement and HS Vision

Helsingin Sanomat Thursday’s supplement will be renewed. In the middle of the week, an even busier talk and reading package will be served in the future, as the Thursday supplement expands from 16 pages to 24 pages.

Alongside popular health and interpersonal themes as well as Food Thursday, new topics are emerging, such as consumer journalism and working life topics.

In connection with the reform, the publication of the Saturday supplement will end, but its main themes and most popular columns will be transferred to the growing Thursday. In addition, a new magazine focusing on the economy, HS Visio, will be published on Saturdays. Car stuff will go there from the Saturday appendix.

“We have wanted to keep the most interesting topics of both Saturday and Thursday in the renewed appendix. The new Thursday also offers even more in-depth analyzes and more extensive research stuff, ”says the producer of the Thursday supplement Heini Maksimainen.

As columnists continue Maaret Kallio, Anni Hautala, Riku Rantala and Pinja Päivänen.

Thursday attachment In connection with the reform, the contents of Food Thursday will also be renewed and diversified in both print and digital.

The food section continues with popular seasonal recipes, nutrition topics, HS wine tests and consumer tests. In addition to these, new types of stories will be published in the future, focusing on, for example, the processing of raw materials and the combination of wine and food.

In addition, the food pages deal more extensively with the phenomena, influencers and topics of the food world – not to mention investigative food journalism. In the future, the restaurant contents will also be available in HS Ruokatorsta, where they will be transferred from the Now appendix.

Down The Saturday supplement will be replaced by HS Visio, which will be released for the first time in a week on March 6th. HS Vision will start appearing online next Wednesday.

“HS’s daily news reports economic and corporate news comprehensively and quickly, from morning to night. The weekly HS Vision takes you even deeper and explores companies’ new ideas, the future and the hard core news of the economy more broadly, ”says the head of economics and politics Jussi Pellinen.

HS Vision focuses especially on technology, management, markets and companies. At the heart of HS Vision are diamond stories that present new economic factors, companies and their innovations, as well as high economic development costs.

A number of columnists working at the core of the economy bring HS Vision a perspective directly from the corporate world.

At the same time, the contents of HS’s economy are renewed and enriched. A completely new Stock Exchange Service will open alongside HS’s financial news, and the number of financial news will increase.