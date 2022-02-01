Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Helsingin Sanomat Interruptions in the distribution of HS – read the daily newsletter for free here

February 1, 2022
Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

HS regrets the inconvenience caused to readers.

Helsingin Sanomat there has been a disruption in the distribution of the paper magazine, which has led to some of the printed magazines being delayed or not being distributed at all. Today’s digital visual magazine is available for free.

From this link you can read the magazine.

Helsingin Sanomat apologizes for the inconvenience caused to readers.

