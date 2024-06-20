Friday, June 21, 2024
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital format – Read the story about Maria Schulgin, who helped degenerate alcoholics, and more than 80 other stories

June 21, 2024
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital format – Read the story about Maria Schulgin, who helped degenerate alcoholics, and more than 80 other stories
Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed paper will not appear today. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

You can read, among other things, the story about Maria Schulgin, who in the 1960s started helping alcoholics who lived under the Hakaniemi bridge. There are also more than 80 other articles to read in the daily newspaper.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 21 June 2024

