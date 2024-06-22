Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital format – Read the article about people who refuse social media and more than 50 other articles

Helsingin sanomat newspaper|Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Heta Hoffrén says that the phone easily “gets in between everything”. Discussion, concentration, cultural event, thought. He has a pre-planned daily routine, which specifies how much he can be on the phone.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed magazine will not be published today, June 23. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

In it you can read, among other things, the experiences of three people who tried to get rid of their phones about what it’s like to live without social media. There are also more than 50 other articles to read in the daily newspaper.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 23 June 2024