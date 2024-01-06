Sunday, January 7, 2024
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital format: Read about the differences between Finnish and American family budgets and 53 other stories

January 6, 2024
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital format: Read about the differences between Finnish and American family budgets and 53 other stories

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

The families of Staff and Karhu revealed their income and expenses to HS. The Staff family: parents Andrew, 43, and Amber, 42, and children Rosalie, 16, William, 14, Philippa, 10, and Matilda, 6. The Bear family: parents Antti, 37, and Anita, 35, and children Oona, 6, Enni, 4, and 1.5-year-old Aini. Picture: Julia Rendleman, Ville Maali

Helsingin Sanomat the printed magazine does not appear today, the day after Epiphany. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

You can read about it, among other things, in which two middle-class families, a Finnish and an American, reveal their income and expenses to HS.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

See also  Dead Il Divo singer Carlos Marin, 53, is dead

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day's newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 7 January 2024

