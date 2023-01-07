Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form – this is how you read the day’s paper

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

1.1. 6:00 | Updated 7:04 am

Helsinki Sanomat’s printed magazine will not be published today, Saturday. Instead, the digital Päivän lehti will be published, where you can read about the setup of the spring parliamentary elections, the feared decline of Golfvirta and the mass exodus of Russian IT professionals. In total, dozens of articles are published in the digital magazine.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, on the HS app or HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the application

In the application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store (go to the App Store here) and for Android devices from the Google Play Store (go to the Google Play Store here).

See also  Environment | "Will we have anything left when I turn 60?" Island states demand compensation from polluters for climate damage

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 7 January 2023

#Helsingin #Sanomat #published #today #digital #form #read #days #paper

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How to Make the Most Out of Cryptocurrency Investment?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result