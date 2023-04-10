Monday, April 10, 2023
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form: Test your satisfaction with life and read more than 70 other articles

April 10, 2023
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form: Test your satisfaction with life and read more than 70 other articles

Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsinki Sanomat’s printed magazine will not be published today, Monday. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

In it you can read which thought unites the happiest couples and 76 other things.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store (go to the App Store here) and for Android devices from the Google Play store (go to the Google Play Store here).

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 8 April 2023.

