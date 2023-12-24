Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form: Read how the secret of the Count of Sandholm was revealed and more than 60 other stories

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS Digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed magazine will not be published today on Christmas Day. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

In it you can read the story about how the secret of the Count of Sandholm was revealed and more than 60 other stories.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS Digi subscription.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

You can find the digital magazine from HS's application in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day's newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 25.12.2023.