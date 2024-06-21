Saturday, June 22, 2024
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form – Read an article about Himo's bachelorette concentration and more than 40 other articles

June 22, 2024
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form – Read an article about Himo’s bachelorette concentration and more than 40 other articles
Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed magazine will not appear today on Midsummer’s Day. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

You can read, among other things, a report from Himos about it. The area of ​​the skiing center has become one of Finland’s most popular bachelor parties. There are also more than 40 other articles to read in the daily newspaper.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 22 June 2024

