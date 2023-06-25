Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form: Read about special events in Russia and dozens of other stories

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form: Read about special events in Russia and dozens of other stories

Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed paper will not be published today, Sunday. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

On it you can read stories about, for example, the events in Russia on Saturday, when the mercenary company Wagner’s troops first marched towards Moscow, and then in the evening unexpectedly announced that they would return to their bases.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the application

In HS’s application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper June 25, 2023.

See also  Harrie (69) lives with eleven roommates in a student house: 'I will never leave here'

#Helsingin #Sanomat #published #today #digital #form #Read #special #events #Russia #dozens #stories

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Latin America, a region with press freedom under attack

Latin America, a region with press freedom under attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result