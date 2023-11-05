Sunday, November 5, 2023
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published today in digital form: Read about Finland’s most successful shopping center and more than 50 other stories

November 4, 2023
Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed paper will not be published today, Sunday. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

There you can read the story about why Vantaa Jumbo is the most successful shopping center in Finland, and more than 50 other stories.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 5 November 2023.

