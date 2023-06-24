Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published in digital form today: Read about the upcoming upheaval of Helsinki’s iconic seascape and more than 60 other stories

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published in digital form today: Read about the upcoming upheaval of Helsinki’s iconic seascape and more than 60 other stories

Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed paper will not be published today, Saturday. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

You can read the Ytimessä story about it, where we tell you what kind of upheaval Helsinki’s iconic Makasiinranta will experience in the future – and dozens of other stories.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the application

In HS’s application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper June 24, 2023.

See also  Accidents | A cargo ship that drifted due to an engine failure touched the bottom off Pietarsaari

#Helsingin #Sanomat #published #digital #form #today #Read #upcoming #upheaval #Helsinkis #iconic #seascape #stories

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Molcajetes and other FORBIDDEN items that Mexicans want to carry in hand luggage

Molcajetes and other FORBIDDEN items that Mexicans want to carry in hand luggage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result