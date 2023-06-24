Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published in digital form today: Read about the upcoming upheaval of Helsinki’s iconic seascape and more than 60 other stories

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed paper will not be published today, Saturday. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

You can read the Ytimessä story about it, where we tell you what kind of upheaval Helsinki’s iconic Makasiinranta will experience in the future – and dozens of other stories.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the application

In HS’s application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read the day’s newspaper in the browser

The browser version of the day’s newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper June 24, 2023.