Helsingin Sanomat | HS is published digitally today: Read how your and your peers' taste in music was born and more than 60 other stories

Reading the digital magazine requires a valid HS digi subscription.

Helsingin Sanomat the printed magazine will not appear today on Boxing Day. Instead, the digital Päivä lehti appears.

On it you can read a story about how your and your peers' taste in music came about, and more than 50 other stories.

You can read Päivän lehti, which is published digitally, in the HS application or at HS.fi. Reading requires a valid HS digi subscription.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the application

In the HS application, you can find the digital magazine in the Magazines menu at the bottom. Press the Download button to open the daily newspaper.

The application can be downloaded for Apple devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the Google Play store.

This is how you read Päivä leht in the browser

The browser version of the day's newspaper opens from this link: Daily newspaper 26.12.2023.