Helsingin Sanomat | Erja Yläjärvi as editor-in-chief of HS

Helsingin Sanomat has been appointed as the corresponding editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi46.

Yläjärvi currently works as the editor-in-chief of Hufvudstadsbladet. Previously, he has worked, among other things, as the editor-in-chief of Iltalehti and as editorial manager at Helsingin Sanomat between 2013 and 2018.

“Erja Yläjärvi convinced with her journalistic vision and management experience. We’ve had a careful selection process, and I’m glad that we got the best possible person for this important role for the entire Finnish media field. Erja is familiar to many in the house, and we warmly welcome her back,” Sanoma’s board chairman Pekka Ala-Pietilä says.

Yläjärvi starts in his position on September 4, 2023.

“Returning to Hesar feels exciting and meaningful. A lot has changed in these years, and the outlook for the future is very different from five years ago. The need for information in a rapidly changing world is enormous, and the role of good journalism in responding to it is all the time more important. I look forward to starting work,” says Yläjärvi.

Until September, HS’s acting serves as the corresponding editor-in-chief Antero Mukka, who has been handling the task since November. Former editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi was released from his position at that time due to suspected drunk driving.

as chief editors of HS Mukka and Laura Saarikoski will continue even after the appointment.