Helsingin Sanomat | Emma-Leena Ovaskainen as delivery manager responsible for HS’s data and design

Social Sciences Master of Arts Emma-Leena Ovaskainen46, has been appointed editorial manager responsible for Helsingin Sanomat’s data and design.

Ovaskainen moves to the position from the position of producer responsible for Yleisradio’s audiovisual narration, where he developed Yleisradio’s journalistic digital services. Before Yleisradio, Ovaskainen worked for a long time at Ilta-Sanom and Helsingin Sanomat. At Helsingin Sanomat, he has especially developed digital storytelling and network special articles.

“The great thing about Hesar is that the magazine has managed to look like Hesar throughout the digital development. HS has always felt high-quality and finished. Design has been valued in the magazine for a long time, and it is an even greater asset in the digital age,” says Ovaskainen.

According to Ovaskainen, a high-quality and finished grip is what he plans to stick to.

“A digital magazine must also be made for the reader and with the reader in mind. I will stick to the fact that our journalism is understandable and increases understanding of the world. Visuality is an essential part of this kind of journalism. Let’s show reality as it is with the power of image, sound and words.”

Ovaskainen considers, for example, the use of video as part of journalism as one of the important development targets in the near future.

“Through the video, the reader can go to the place and be part of the news. Creating a “right now” feeling is important in a news story, and video plays an important role in that. In depth journalism, on the other hand, you can immerse yourself in things. Hesar, for example, also has strong animation expertise, which helps in explaining the news in an understandable way.”

“Video is a matter of course for a young audience. When the common challenge and responsibility of the entire media is to get young people interested in journalism, video is one way to reach them,” Ovaskainen says.

His free time Ovaskainen says he uses it to repair the old train station.

“Fourteen years ago, a group of friends bought a station for five women, and renovating it is my main hobby. In addition to repairing, we spend a lot of time there and invite friends over. Trains still rumble past it regularly.”

of HS Acting corresponding editor-in-chief Antero Mukka characterizes Ovaskai as a versatile digital expert.

“In addition to digital skills, Ovaskainen also has a strong vision for making prints. The current media landscape is characterized by the fragmentation of content into smaller and smaller channels, such as newsletters, podcasts, vertical videos and subsites. Hesar must be visually strong and distinctive in all these channels. Ovaskainen brings a very broad and long-term expertise to this need,” says Mukka.

Ovaskainen will start his position on June 19. The previous delivery manager responsible for design Ari Kinnari was appointed head of Sanoma’s design center earlier in the spring.