Helping | A visually impaired “old lady” got into trouble at the cash register in Alepa – Then a helpful bystander stepped forward

In Aleppa on Porvoonkatu, two people met, which left everyone feeling good. “Grandma” was worried about whether she thanked the sidekick enough.

Alppila and a wanted notice was published on the Konepaja area Facebook group on Tuesday.

“You supposed to be a woman, in Porvoonkatu Aleppa on August 2, 2023 at around 8:00 p.m. You saved the old man at the checkout, his forgotten code. He definitely wants to pay this amount back,” the group wrote.

A savior was soon found.

“Hey, I did drive one guy when he was missing about 9 euros at the checkout,” replied the Helsinki resident Saija Hänninen.

Hänninen tells HS that at the same time as him, there was an “old lady” at the checkout of the store who had forgotten her code and did not have enough cash to pay for her purchases.

“I saw Mummy’s plight, it caught my attention.”

Hänninen paid the missing euros from grandma’s purchases. After the situation, grandma thanked Hänni. Hänninen did not want a refund.

“Grandma said she has bad eyesight, that she can’t see who to thank. At that point I hugged him.”

In retrospect, grandma had been worried about whether she thanked the helpful person enough. Luckily, a week later, grandma’s thanks came through for the second time, when Hänninen was found on Facebook.

Hänninen says that he has helped in similar situations in the past as well. According to him, at the checkout, you might come across, for example, a child whose ice cream money is not quite enough for the purchase.

He points out that many others also help in similar situations, but it rarely gets public praise like a Facebook post. And Hänninen doesn’t wish that for himself either.

“There was heart and thumb in the group. It felt nice, but I don’t usually make a number of these. I drove just for fun,” he laughs.

The wanted ad generated warm comments and hundreds of likes.

For helping Hänninen felt good, and she would hope that others would also remember the joy of helping not only the helped, but also the helper.

Hänninen says that he noticed that especially after the corona, people have focused more on themselves. He would like to change that.

“I would hope that we would start looking around a bit as well.”