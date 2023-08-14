Helping | 75-year-old Anneli Joutsila received unconditional help after falling in Ruoholahti: “Thank you from the heart”

Anneli Joutsila, 75, fell on Itämemerenkatu in front of the Picnic cafe. He still hopes to find his helpers so he can thank them properly.

One The edge of the rock was slightly raised, and you had to go to it.

Walked in front of the Picnic cafe on Itämerenkatu in Ruoholahti Anneli Joutsila tripped over a crushing stone. He flew into the street, downright freaked out, he says the doctor wrote in the papers.

“All of a sudden I was just lying there on the ground.”

According to him, three strangers ran to help: two cyclists, whom he suspected to be foreigners, and a man who was having lunch at Picnic.

The helpers got down to business right away. One got a chair from the cafe inside, the other two helped Joutsila up. When the help was given, the cyclists continued their journey, but before that Joutsila had time to thank them.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know English, but thank you very much however, I could tell.”

A Finnish man, who Joutsila estimates was about three to forty years old, remained to help him. The man fetched water and paper from the cafe to clean the broken skin and called an ambulance.

Joutsila remembers the man’s helpfulness with warmth. “Unfathomable”, he paints.

The man monitored Joutsila’s condition until the ambulance arrived. The paramedics determined that Joutsila’s injuries were mild enough that he was allowed to go home and seek medical attention later.

Joutsila says that she believes in guardian angels and describes the man as being like an angel.

“He was like an angel to this terrible situation once and for all.”

Anneli Joutsila was wearing a colorful dress at the time of the accident, which she believes the helper will remember.

Events it’s already been a month, because the fall happened on July 10 at about a quarter past two in the afternoon.

Helpers are still on Joutsila’s mind. Maybe they are also wondering how it happened to him, Joutsila reflects.

My hands are still sore and the corner of my eye is bruised. Injuries heal with time, even if it’s slow for a 75-year-old, says Joutsila.

One the matter continued to bother Joutsila. He’s not sure if he thanked his helper properly in his shock.

After reading Helsingin Sanomat the thing From an old lady looking for an unknown benefactor in Aleppa on Porvoonkatu, Joutsila decided to start looking for her helpers herself.

“I could offer coffee or something,” he reflects.

If the helper doesn’t want a cup of coffee, Joutsila still wants to send him the following message:

“Really from the heart, a wonderful thank you!”