SThey are among the most important devices for influencers and filmmakers who want to record their channels on YouTube, Tiktok or Instagram professionally: wireless clip-on microphones ensure a good sound when the smartphone or camera filming is further away. With two microphones, both partners can be optimally staged acoustically in an interview and receive a nice stereo signal. A wireless microphone system that transmits on its own frequency in the 2.4 gigahertz band approved for it also has the advantage of interference-free signal transmission with a range that is far greater than via WLAN or Bluetooth. In this segment there have long been small clip-on microphones from manufacturers such as Rode or somewhat larger ones from Sennheiser.

Two new additions to the market, which we were able to test extensively, are based on the Wireless Go from Rode. Last year, drone manufacturer DJI launched its DJI Mic with two microphones and a receiver for 330 euros, and a few weeks ago Anker followed suit with the Anker Work M650 for 270 euros. Both show amazing similarities. They come in a box that doubles as a charging cradle. Inside, the two microphones and the receiver are charged via contact pins, so you don’t necessarily need a power supply unit when you’re on the go. The microphones can be attached to clothing with a clip on the back. The devices also have an additional magnetic holder. Both manufacturers donate a windscreen for the microphones in outdoor use and a carrying case.