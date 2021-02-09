Mr Bertelsmann, you are a specialist advisor at the Technical Relief Organization in Bielefeld and have been working on the streets to cope with the onset of winter since the weekend. How did you experience the past few days?

Julia Anton Editor in the Society department at FAZ.NET

Of course, we prepared ourselves for the situation in advance, for example equipping our vehicles with anti-skid chains – that’s what we call snow chains – and reporting the waiting vehicles to the fire services and the police. The fire brigades in the region also took advantage of this. There is a wide range of uses, mainly for clearing fire-fighting equipment houses, rescue stations and hospital driveways. We cleared entire country roads to make districts accessible and of course we were on the A2 last night.

Due to heavy snowfall, there was a total of 70 kilometers of traffic jams: trucks were already stuck in snowdrifts on Monday lunchtime, and the lack of emergency lanes made evacuation difficult. Many drivers had to spend the night on the motorway. How do you go about such an operation?

Clear the traffic jam as quickly as possible, that is point 1. The traffic jam like on the A2 is an extreme situation for us. Point 2 is taking care of the people at the rest area or the motorway itself. The medical organizations take care of that, so we have a good division of responsibilities.

Have you been there yourself?

No. As a specialist advisor, I coordinate the operations with the respective control centers: we cannot be at every point at the same time. After our interview, I’ll switch to the police force, which makes perfect sense in such big situations. At the situation board we then decide where the greatest danger points and operational requirements are, create a priority list and work through it until a new situation arises. At the moment, events are happening.

In your opinion, could the situation on the A2 have been prevented by more driving bans or closures?

That may be true, but the question of closures and driving bans must be answered very carefully because it affects the flow of traffic. You also have to consider the alternative traffic and the question of where the trucks should go instead. In the case of truck drivers, there is also the fact that many of them come from Eastern Europe. They then do not receive the corresponding warnings in German. That’s not supposed to be a reproach, that’s just the way it is.

Overall, the problem is yes: if you assume that there are only a few on the road who are also well equipped and have good command of their vehicle, then the flow of traffic may work. But in between there are always a few where either the equipment or the driving skills do not fit. One or two such vehicles are enough to stop the flow of traffic. Given the high volume of traffic that we have in our area, this can quickly become significant.

What do you recommend to drivers in the current situation?

The best thing, of course, is to avoid driving into this region entirely. If you are still traveling on country roads and highways in such temperatures, please always have sturdy shoes in the car, a warm jacket, hat and gloves – no matter how short or long the route is. In view of the cold, the biggest challenge for us is that our emergency services are properly dressed outside.

What do you expect in the next few hours?

Continuous use. All available forces who can do something are now working in shifts. Most of the people you see outside – with the exception of the police – are by the way on the go on a voluntary basis, so they are currently unable to carry out their actual work or other obligations. They are fire and flame and do not spare themselves. That is a considerable amount of voluntary commitment – I ask everyone who is not moving fast enough to bear this in mind. As I said, it is best to avoid driving to the affected regions.