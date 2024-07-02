Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

The Spanish authorities have officially called off the search for British tourists. His family is not giving up. The mysterious disappearance of 19-year-old Jay Slater.

Buenavista del Norte – Spanish police have ended the search for missing 19-year-old Jay Slater from Lancashire, as The Independent reported. The authorities had previously searched for him intensively for thirteen days. Despite extensive measures, the teenager remained untraceable. Large-scale search operations took place in the impassable terrain – using mountain rescue teams, helicopters, drones and search dogs from the Guardia Civil as well as numerous volunteers.

Missing holidaymaker in Tenerife: Jay Slater missing since mid-July

On June 17, Slater disappeared near Buenavista del Norte after driving there with two men he met at a festival. The last known location of his cell phone was in the Park Rural de Teno on the morning of June 17 at 8:50 a.m.

Spanish forces searching for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda in Masca, Tenerife. © Imago Images

Police call off search in Tenerife – family stays: “Nobody is leaving until we find Jay”

Despite the official search being called off, Jay’s family remains hopeful and plans to continue the search on their own. Debbie Duncan, Jay’s mother, as well as his father Warren Slater and his brother have travelled to Tenerife to look for clues themselves. They are supported by friends and volunteers, some of whom have travelled from abroad. “Nobody is leaving until we find Jay,” says Rachel Hargreaves, a close friend of the family.

The Jay Slater case has attracted worldwide attention. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign, which has now raised around £46,000 (over €54,000). This money is intended to finance the further search. British investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, known for his work on the Nicola Bulley case, is supporting the family and has travelled to Tenerife to conduct his own investigation. He stresses the importance of donations for the search and has already interviewed important witnesses.

Helper criticizes police search for Jay Slater: “They just sit in their cars”

The last known contact with Jay was a desperate phone call to his girlfriend Lucy Law. She reported that Jay was lost, did not recognize his surroundings and was in desperate need of water, while his phone had only one percent battery left. This final cry for help has puzzled the family and investigators.

Paul Arnott, an adventurer and TikTok starwho is supporting the family, criticised the official search efforts. He described the latest search on Saturday as “ridiculous” and expressed disappointment that only six volunteers came forward. He had previously criticised the operation as a “PR exercise” because the official teams were “sitting in their cars” instead of searching.

Arnott, an experienced mountaineer, is now continuing his own search near Masca, where Jay was last seen. He is following new leads, including a pair of sunglasses that may have belonged to Jay. According to Manchester Evening News Arnott also raised the idea of ​​engaging a British search team: “I wish we could start a GoFundMe or something and just send out a lot of search and rescue teams from Scotland.”

Talks with police: Jay Slater’s family remains determined – “will continue to search for him ourselves”

Debbie Duncan and Warren Slater have spoken to the police in Tenerife several times and called for further investigations. Although the police currently see no evidence of a crime, the case remains open. The family hopes that new information will soon shed light on the matter.

The Slater family remains determined to find Jay. “We are staying and doing what we have to do,” stresses Rachel Hargreaves. “Nothing has changed. We will continue to look for him ourselves.” The support of volunteers, donations and international sympathy give the family hope and the necessary strength not to give up. (ls)