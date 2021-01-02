Gbig fish eat small fish. So the biggest among them have a good chance of being eaten only after they die. Sunk dead to the sea floor, they serve as food for native organisms there. This means that carbon, which was originally incorporated into organic matter through photosynthesis, is stored in the deep sea. In contrast to dead animals that decompose on land, carbon found in large fish does not get back into the atmosphere as quickly as the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2).

So fish the size of tuna could create a CO2 sink that will help curb human-made climate change. This is what marine researchers around Gaël Mariani from the University of Montpellier and William WL Cheung from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver discovered. In collaboration with scientists from the University of California in Santa Barbara, the World Wildlife Fund and the National Geographic Society in Washington, however, they have also calculated that industrial fishing fleets keep this CO2 storage small.

Although humans have profoundly changed many marine ecosystems, the oceans continue to function as a huge CO2 sink: they absorb around 2.5 billion tons of carbon every year. Which corresponds to about a fifth of the carbon dioxide that mankind currently releases annually. When it comes to marine carbon, which is also called “blue carbon”, the focus has so far often been on near-shore CO2 sinks in shallow water such as coral reefs and mangrove forests. Mariani’s researchers, on the other hand, focus on regions where the sea is at least two hundred meters deep.



:



Image: Giordano Cipriani / Schapowalo





Your study is based on the research project “Sea Around Us” (www.seaaroundus.org) at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at the University of British Columbia. It documents that ten times as much tuna, large species of mackerel, swordfish and sharks were brought from the world’s oceans in 2014 as in 1950. In total, 144 species of fish caught in these 65 years add up to around 320 million tons of fish. As the research group reports in the “Science Advances”, as a result, about 22 million tons less carbon disappeared in the deep sea. Traditional fishermen and hobby anglers did not play a major role here: around 85 percent of the global catch is due to industrial fishing.

Recovery for depleted fish populations

In addition to the blue carbon that fishing fleets pull from the oceans, the fossil fuel consumed by the fishing vessels also has an impact on the CO2 balance. From 1950 to 2014, around 165 million tons of carbon escaped into the atmosphere with their exhaust gases. As relevant sea maps show, the deep-sea fishermen by no means only head for rich fishing grounds. Around a fifth of the blue carbon they bring on board comes from marine areas where fishing would not be profitable without government subsidies. This includes the Pacific off the Japanese coast as well as areas in the southern Atlantic and the north of the Indian Ocean.

If the subsidies were abolished, market economy mechanisms could not only prevent fishermen from using excessive fossil fuels for a meager catch and releasing a correspondingly large amount of carbon dioxide. More large fish would also end up in the deep sea instead of on the plate, i.e. more CO2 would be withdrawn from circulation in the long term. In the longer term, there is also hope that badly depleted fish populations will recover when they are no longer fished.

If the stocks of bluefin tuna and other large fish species grow back to their old levels, they should store considerable amounts of carbon even with sustainable use. In order to estimate the total amount of carbon that could then sink into the depths with dead fish, one would have to include all relevant species if possible. In addition, the coastal areas, where ninety percent of fishing takes place, should also be taken into account. With regenerated populations, the large fish of the world’s oceans could turn out to be a sink for a few dozen to several hundred million tons of carbon per year, according to Mariani and colleagues. This would give them a similarly relevant potential as mangrove forests and seagrass meadows.