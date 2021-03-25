JEvery evening there is an argument between five-year-old Paula and her parents. Paula doesn’t want to stay at the table at dinner, she only eats when she can walk through the house with bread in hand. The parents have tried everything: conversations, explanations and prohibitions – but nothing helps. And since Paula does this not only at home, but also when they are visiting grandparents or friends, it bothers the parents enormously, because they have to listen to comments that they have not got their child under control and it is on their nose dance around.

Many parents are probably familiar with these and similar situations. It is easier for some and more difficult for others to deal with. Sometimes so difficult that they get support. What is already a practice in professional life to get professional coaching has also arrived in families: parent coach, child coach, sibling coach, mom coach, father coach – the market is vast, and there seems to be something for everyone.