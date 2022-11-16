The desperate appeal to look for Anastasia Alashri’s family, to try to find a home for her son left alone

The 2-year-old boy is in a safe place, who in a few hours was left completely alone after his father took his mother’s life Anastasia Alashri, with 3 stab wounds. His work colleagues in the hours of his disappearance pampered him and kept him with them.

However, after the grim reality of the matter emerged, they decided to alert them social workers of the municipality, who have now taken him to a safe place.

The little one last March had managed to escape from Kiev together with the parents. They were trying to make a new life in Italy, where the girl had also found work in a restaurant local.

The relationship between the two spouses was in crisis, since the young woman was forced to suffer many harassments from the man. Not even the escape to Italy, for them it served to be able to start one new life. In fact, last Friday the woman had gone to the police for report.

She had plucked up her courage and even managed to leave that apartment. She had found hospitality at the house of a colleague of hers and on Sunday evening she had gone to her old house to get the last things.

However, since that moment her have been lost tracks. His friend, worried, immediately raised the alarm to the police and only the following day did the sad truth.

The desperate plea for Anastasia Alashri’s son

A passerby found his abandoned phone in the Fano countryside and the police managed to quickly track down her husband. She was at the local station, she had 4,000 euros in cash and two credit cards in her pocket. She most likely she was trying to run away.

Once taken to the barracks, it was the man who found his wife’s body. She locked it in one suitcaseleaving the phone near her and the murder weapon. Anastasia almost certainly died in the house where she lived with the man and her son.

Colleagues in the hours when there was no news of Anastasia kept the baby with them. But now the social workers have taken him, who keep him in a safe place. But many in these hours are trying to look for his familywho remained in Ukraine and are asking many people for help.